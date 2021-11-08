Only last week, we reported how both Finney House, on the junction of Sir Tom Finney Way and Blackpool Road at Deepdale, and Banksfield Nursing Home, in Fulwood, were now both in special measures having been rated as inadequate.

Below we've rounded up the rest deemed to 'require improvement' or be 'inadequate' having been inspected in 2021.

This latest information is taken from the CQC website on November 8. Images are for illustrative purposes only. Here is more information about how the CQC inspection process works.

1. Willowhurst Midgery Lane, Fulwood, PR2 9SX. Requires improvement - inspected April 30

2. Derby Lodge Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, PR2 3PU. Requires improvement - inspected June 10

3. Aadamson House Care Home Peel Hall Street, PR1 6QQ. Requires improvement - inspected February 23

4. Dovehaven Lodge Tag Lane, Ingol, PR2 7AB. Requires improvement - inspected August 3