Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Preston.

The shortest life expectancy for women in the whole of England is in Queensgate, Burnley, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Preston where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. St Matthew's Women in St Matthew’s have a life expectancy of 77.75 years. Photo Sales

2. Ribbleton Women in Ribbleton have a life expectancy of 77.98 years. Photo Sales

3. Brookfield and Holme Slack Women in Brookfield and Holme Slack have a life expectancy of 78.33 years. Photo Sales

4. Ingol Women in Ingol have a life expectancy of 78.50 years. Photo Sales