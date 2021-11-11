We've been crunching the data for life expectancy in Preston

Preston areas with the lowest life expectancy for women according to new Public Health England data

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Adam Lord
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:04 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Preston.

The shortest life expectancy for women in the whole of England is in Queensgate, Burnley, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Preston where women have the shortest life expectancy.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. St Matthew's

Women in St Matthew’s have a life expectancy of 77.75 years.

Photo Sales

2. Ribbleton

Women in Ribbleton have a life expectancy of 77.98 years.

Photo Sales

3. Brookfield and Holme Slack

Women in Brookfield and Holme Slack have a life expectancy of 78.33 years.

Photo Sales

4. Ingol

Women in Ingol have a life expectancy of 78.50 years.

Photo Sales
Public Health EnglandPrestonDataEnglandBurnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 5