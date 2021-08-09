'Please can everyone pray for my baby girl': Boxer Tyson Fury reveals newborn baby is in intensive care

Boxer Tyson Fury who resides in Morecambe now has six children

And he announced that his wife Paris had given birth to their baby, named Athena, but asked fans to "pray" for their newborn as she was taken to intensive care.

The 32-year-old boxer, who resides in Morecambe, used social media to reveal that his newborn baby is currently receiving treatment in ICU, but is hopeful she will be out later today.

His wife Paris gave birth to his sixth child over the weekend, on Sunday August 8.

It is thought little baby Athena is in a 'stable position' as he urged fans to keep her in their prayers.

In a recent tweet, he wrote: 'Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury was born 8/8/21. Thanks. God is great.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully, she comes out of ICU today.

"Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."