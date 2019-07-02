Picture Special: Community rallies to raise funds for dementia research

Longridge and district residents have proved what friends are for - by boosting funds for dementia research by more than £1,800.

Longridge, Chipping, Goosnargh and Grimsargh residents have raised the cash with a range of activities.

Pupils from St Mary's school at Chipping learn about becoming Dementia Friends

Meanwhile local school pupils have been learning more about becoming Dementia Friends.

More than 30 local businesses and schools took part in a sponsored wearing of denim or crafting with it as part of a Denim for Dementia initiative during the national Dementia Action Week, which was followed by a special fundraising Cupcake Day for The Alzheimer's Society.

The Dementia Action Week event included several Dementia Friends awareness sessions at local primary schools, denim window displays in several shops and charity raffles in local bars.

Sue Lomax ,of local group Longridge Dementia Friendly Community, said: “Once again we have been touched by the generosity and creativity of our local community. With no new treatments for Alzheimer’s in 15 years, there is an ever greater need to fund both research and the support services provided by Alzheimer’s Society for those living with dementia and their carers.”

Pupils from Brabin's Endowed School, Chipping are Dementia Friends

She added: “The Dementia Friends sessions last about one hour and are all about raising awareness and providing information about what it’s like to live with dementia and how we can best support people and their carers.

“We offer Dementia Friends sessions to groups of one to 100. So far we have nearly 420 Dementia Friends in Longridge and nearby villages. There are special sessions aimed at children.”

* Longridge mayor Coun Steve Ashcroft visited a special Dementia Action week information event at Longridge library.

Pupils from Barnacre Road Primary School, Longridge, becoming Dementia Friends