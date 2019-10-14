Phil CoIlins doppelgänger shines at Lostock Hall charity fund-raiser

Phil Collins is one of only three singers to sell more than 100 million records worldwide, both as a solo artist and a key member of a band.



The Genesis singer's name is up there with superstars Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, and so fans were in for a treat when his Mancunian doppelgänger rocked Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club last Friday.

Chris has brought his Phil Collins tribute shows to Lostock Hall with the help of support worker Tracy Evans.

Singer Chris Perry proved to be a true star as he stepped into the Grammy Award-winning musician's shoes for his tribute show, In the Air Tonight.

Chris hosts the shows to highlight the dangers of prostate cancer and raise money for charity. This fabulous evening was brought to Lostock Hall with the help of South Ribble support worker Tracy Evans and has so far raised more than £500 for charity Tackle Prostate Cancer, with the total being revealed on Thursday.

The tribute singer not only has stellar vocals with an impressive range but also knows how to charm the audience and hold their attention for the whole night. There was plenty of audience participation and it wasn't long before people were on their feet, dancing to some of Phil Collins' biggest hits.

The show was given a concert-like feel thanks to a DJ and lighting set provided by James Fish, as well as TVs screening a live Phil Collins' gig. Kudos must also go to Chris' right-hand man James Kennedy for an ace set-up.

Tracy (right) with Sue Davenport, the stewardess of Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club.

Tracy, her team and the Royal British Legion Club should be proud of themselves. They did a brilliant job of spreading the message around the town, hosting a raffle and games, and selling items like cakes and wristbands.

Tracy decided to team up with Chris after hearing about his awareness-raising tribute shows. She told the Post that the cause is close to her because her father died of the illness just before her 18th birthday and within weeks of being diagnosed, and she hopes to encourage men to visit the doctors to be tested before it is too late.



Another fabulous thing about the event was the light-hearted and laid-back approach to the terrifying subject of being tested for cancer. Chris spoke to people on their level and entertained the audience with funny tales and jokes to help take the fear out of the topic.

It was also great to see trustees of Tackle Prostate Cancer, like John Coleman, turn up to show their support. In fact, this is the kind of event the whole community would be proud to throw its weight behind. Respect and applause must go to everyone involved.

Chris with John Coleman, a trustee of charity Tackle Prostate Cancer.

Chris has found a winning formula for In the Air Tonight. Armed with both music and comedy, he offers a fantastic way to help fight prostate cancer by encouraging men to talk openly about the importance of being tested.

Chris, Tracy and the Royal British Legion Club team.

Chris with DJ and lighting engineer James Fish (left) and right-hand man James Kennedy.

Tracy with Chris Hogarth (left), cake baker for the event and member of the Royal British Legion Club.

From left to right are Estrellita Seager (charity volunteer), Barrie Barnes (RBL committee member), Chris, Tracy, and Jan Parker (RBL committee member).