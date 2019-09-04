Penwortham man to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats in the Deloitte Ride Britain Event to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A man is going to the greatest of lengths to say thank you for treatment his mum received at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Ash Benton, a project manager for Lancashire County Council, is preparing to cycle 980 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats in the Deloitte Ride Britain Event to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The 31-year-old from Penwortham will set out on Saturday, aiming to cycle an average of 115 miles per day over the event’s nine-day duration.

He is hoping to raise at least £1 per mile for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Ash said: “My mum, Deborah, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2018 and has been receiving treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre ever since. The staff there have been fantastic throughout. The job they have to do is incredibly hard, especially with the budget constraints. I wanted to do something to pay them back.”

Ash was inspired to take up cycling by Bradley Wiggins’ performance in the 2012 London Olympics.

Since then, he has twice cycled from London to Paris to raise money for a national cancer charity. He has also been putting in the training hours for his upcoming adventure.

Ash added: “I have been doing eight hour rides starting out at 5am at weekends but hopefully, it will pay off.”

Ash will ride past his home on day five of the event, when the peloton cycles from Haydock to Carlisle.

He said: “I am hoping for a good turn-out of supporters, which will hopefully give me a much needed boost at the halfway point.”

To follow Ash’s progress during the event, go to www.instagram.com/ashbenton87

To support his fund-raising effort, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashlejog