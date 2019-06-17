NEWS IN PICTURES: Lancaster charity supporters over the moon with fundraising walk Saturday’s St John’s Hospice Moonlight Walk was an amazing success with nearly 600 walkers and runners covering the 14km route to raise vital funds for the work of the Slyne Road hospice. Here's a selection of photos by Keith Douglas Photography of some of the people taking part. 1. Warming up... Participants preparefor the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Ready teddy go! Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. Photo: Keith Douglas Photography jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. All smiles at the start Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Dedicated to the one I love Participants ready to set off on the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3