New text and interpreter service for deaf and hard of hearing patients who need an ambulance

A North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) vehicle

Pilot awareness training has been carried out with 125 members of NWAS and there are two members of Deafway on the service’s Patient and Public Panel to provide their views and advice on a wide range of topics that can help to make the service accessible.

As a result of the partnership, patients can now access the 999 service by using Emergency SMS and NHS111 through an Interpreter Now BSL video translation service. NWAS has also shared staff guidance on communicating when wearing PPE, including face masks.