Preston-based charity, Disability Equality (NW) has secured £278,682 National Lottery funding for ‘Safety First’, which supports disabled people from Preston, Chorley and South Ribble to keep safe at home, within the community and within personal relationships.

Project Worker, Julie Naylor said, ‘This is a really important project because we know that the personal safety of disabled people can be compromised for lots of different reasons.

"Disabled people can be targeted for being ‘different’ and seen as ‘easy-targets’ for exploitation, abuse and hate crime.

Safety First team members Dean Kamitsis (seated), Julie Naylor, Graham Bettany (centre) and Alisdair Stirling

"We want to change that perception and work with colleagues, partners and disabled people to raise awareness of the help and support available”.

Charity staff will be providing 'safe and well' phone calls and text messages to check in on those identified as vulnerable or isolated, and can be contacted to arrange a package of support with other agencies.

Jennifer Carthy, Safety First Project Manager said: "For instance, if there is a problem with anti-social behaviour, we can work with the police, housing providers and the local authority, to help address the issue.

"We had one case earlier this year in a disabled person was getting homophobic abuse from a neighbour. We helped that person report it to the police, and they (the perpetator) were given a warning by their housing provider, with the risk of having their tenancy cancelled.

"The disabled person can see that there are real consequences to the behaviour."

Safety First will also offer one-to-one support and personal safety planning and a programme of confidence and capacity building sessions and workshops. There will also be opportunities for disabled people to support each other and volunteer for the project.

Jennifer added: "I would urge people in the community to be vigilant and if something doesn't seem right, then flag it up with us, with the police, or the local authority."

How to get in touch

The project is based at Disability Equality (NW) 103 Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BS and is open from Monday to Friday between 9.30am to 4pm.