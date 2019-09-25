New open air play area opens at Lancaster’s Salt Ayre Leisure Centre

A brand new open air play area is now officially open at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

Open Ayre opened to the public on Saturday, and includes Salt Ayre Drive, which is fully equipped with bikes, trikes and scooters.

Salt Ayre Drive is a roadway area for balance bikes and scooters which will help develop skills that can lead to learn to cycle sessions.

Energise, a brand new outdoor play ground area, is aimed at under eights and promotes imaginative and co-operative play using the latest products to the market.

Energise is full of traditional playground equipment including swings, slide, see saw, trim trail and more fun and exciting equipment.

Tee Time Golf also opened on Saturday, a fun family friendly game of mini golf, consisting of nine holes.

Energise and Salt Ayre Drive are free to use, while Tee Time Golf costs £3 per player.

Everyone can enjoy Open Ayre from 10am until 5.30pm and also enjoy refreshments at the leisure centre’s recently opened outdoor café.