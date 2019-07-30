New care home to create 77 jobs in Preston - here's how to apply

Have your say

A Preston-based specialist care home for adults with complex neuro-disabilities and mental health conditions is set to create 77 new jobs when it opens this autumn.

Exemplar Health Care’s newest home, Ribble View, will host a multi-disciplinary team of specialist nurses, support workers and therapists.

They will work closely with consultants, GPs, allied health professionals and mental health teams across the North West to deliver care for up to 30 adults.

The job roles – which are open for applications now via Exemplar’s website – include unit managers, registered nurses, support workers, domestic workers, kitchen staff and maintenance positions.

Exemplar’s newest care home, which will be located in Church Avenue, Fishwick, is the latest site to open in the healthcare provider’s planned expansion across the UK.

Ribble View will offer 30 large bedrooms, each with en suite facilities, over three floors.

Each floor will have 10 bedrooms, a dining room, communal living areas and a quiet lounge.

A therapy room will also give residents a dedicated space for rehabilitation and a large garden will provide outdoor space for socialising.

As with all Exemplar homes, Ribble View will embrace a person-centred care philosophy in order to meet individualised care needs.

The team at Ribble View will support service users to achieve their individual goals and make fulfilling choices about their lives, hobbies, interests and education.

The care home is situated on the site of St Teresa’s RC church. The church closed for worship in 2011.

Selina Wall, Exemplar’s Senior Director of Operations, said:

“This is a great opportunity to be part of our brand-new home in Preston, particularly for medical professionals wanting to move away from hospital life in the region to a more holistic care environment.

“It’s a really exciting time and a chance for a new team to help shape the service we will offer.

“We’re lucky to be joining such a lovely community and we’re excited to introduce our service users to everything Fishwick and Preston has to offer over the coming months.”

For more information about Exemplar and to register your interest in the jobs available in Preston, visit www.exemplarhc.com/job-search