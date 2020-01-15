National Lottery funding awarded to Headway will see support for patients with brain injuries in Lancashire scaled up

Patients who have suffered major trauma in brain injuries in Preston and Chorley are to benefit from greater support.

It is thanks to £152,000 in National Lottery funding awarded to charity, Headway.

The money will be used to provide support to patients with brain injuries on a daily basis. It will also mean the charity will be able to help more than 2,000 patients per year for the next three years.

Thanking the The National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players, Liz Bamber, project manager at Headway Preston and Chorley, said: “Now we will be able to increase our service to patients and help them overcome practical problems after a major trauma injury including brain injury.

"This funding will make a huge difference and is vital because it helps families to deal with a sudden change to their lives.

"The service is available to patients and their families as soon as they need it, and most issues can be dealt with before they are discharged from hospital.”

In 2019, Headway ran a pilot project for patients who have suffered a major trauma injury to find out if their service could be beneficial to other patients going through life-changing injuries.

All 257 patients who accessed the service rated it as ‘very good’ and ‘excellent’.

Now, the Major Trauma Patient Support Service will now be developed further, providing help to patients at the bedside with welfare benefits claims, access to free legal information, support with housing and employment issues - all of which may arise as a consequence of a sudden life-changing injury.

Chief executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Karen Partington, said: “The lives of the patients and their loved ones using this service have often changed dramatically and rapidly, and this daily service means there will always be help, support and advice whenever they need it.”