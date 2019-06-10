Morecambe gym closes after 22 years in business

A beach side gym and health club in Morecambe has permanently ceased trading, saying “numerous challenges” have left it with no alternative.

VVV Health Club, in Coastal Road, Hest Bank, ceased trading at 9pm on Sunday June 9, saying that lower cost competition, the changing economic climate, and higher insurance premiums following a tidal flood in December 2013 had made the business unsustainable.

Simon Cranston / VVV feature.

The gym has offered anyone with an un-used membership the option to transfer it as credit to 3-1-5 Health Club in Lancaster.

Simon Cranston, managing director of VVV Health Club said in a statement: “VVV has faced numerous challenges over the past 22 years and particularly the last 10 years with the rise of lower cost competition, the changing economic climate and of course the tidal surge in December 2013 which not only had a huge impact on the business but also led to massive increases in insurance premiums.

“Along with the rising costs across the whole operation, and the inability to continue to pass these on to our customers, the business has been left with no alternative after potential refinancing possibilities have proved unsuccessful.

“I fully understand the disruption and to some, life changing impact, that this will cause our loyal customers, but I am left with no alternative.”

Simon Cranston / VVV feature.

Mr Cranston said the gym had welcomed 23,000 members over the last 22 years, and had employed 400 members of staff over the same period.

The statement said that anyone with an existing or unused membership can give their name and address to 3-1-5 Health Club in Lancaster and transfer any credit they have there.