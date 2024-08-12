Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Migraines affect between 15 and 23% of the UK population.

As well as causing debilitating headaches, symptoms also often include nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.

It’s not yet fully understood what causes migraines.

Click Pharmacy have put together images of how three different types of migraines can impact your vision.

New images have revealed what people see when they are experiencing a migraine and the impact a migraine attack can have on your vision.

The excruciating headaches are incredibly common, affecting between 15% and 23% of people in the UK and can cause debilitating symptoms including nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are more likely to experience migraines when they are an adolescent or young adult, though children and toddlers can also be affected. Women are more likely to suffer migraines, which is thought to be potentially triggered by hormones.

However, it’s not fully understood exactly what causes migraines yet, and what the connection to other conditions might be. The online pharmacy Click Pharmacy have created images to show the effects that three different types of migraine can have on your vision.

Migraine with aura

The image below illustrates how a breakfast table might appear to someone experiencing a migraine with aura - a migraine that is accompanied by warning signs before the attack begins, such as visual disturbances. Their vision could be affected by coloured dots or lines, blind spots, and zig zag patterns.

The effect of migraine with aura on your vision (Photo: Click Pharmacy) | Click Pharmacy

Migraine with brainstem aura

The below image demonstrates what someone experiencing a migraine with brainstem aura might see as they sit down to work on their laptop. The edges of the laptop and coffee cup are blurred by the double vision characteristic of this type of migraine, and they can see dots of light. About 10% of those with migraines with aura are affected by brainstem auras, which can cause double vision, slurred speech, ringing in ears, or fainting.

How a migraine with brainstem aura impacts your vision. (Photo: Click Pharmacy) | Click Pharmacy

Hemiplegic migraine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final image below shows how someone experiencing a hemiplegic migraine might see a coffee shop. As well as feeling weak or numb on one side of their body, they might also see visual disturbances like zig zag lines or sparkling light.

How a hemiplegic migraine impacts your vision. (Photo: Click Pharmacy) | Click Pharmacy

What are the symptoms of a migraine?

Migraines tend to present as a very bad headache with throbbing pain on one side of the head, according to the NHS. Other symptoms can include:

feeling very tired and yawning a lot

craving certain foods or feeling thirsty

changes in your mood

a stiff neck

peeing more

The symptoms will also depend on the type of migraine you are experiencing. A migraine with an aura, will have warning signs such as “seeing zigzag lines, numbness or tingling, feeling dizzy or difficulty speaking” just before it starts. Whilst a Migraine aura without headache will give warning signs “like flashing lights, but no headache.”

What causes migraines?

We don’t fully understand exactly what causes migraines yet, but it is thought that they are triggered when blood vessels around the head and brain widen. Migraines can be triggered sometimes by poor sleep, stress, skipping meals or the menstrual cycle. With many people who suffer from migraines more likely to experience one at certain times of the month, usually two days before or three days after having a period.

You can find out more about the different types of migraines, signs, symptoms and support at NHS.UK.