Meet the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in September and October

Here are 41 wonderful pics of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital during September and October 2019.

1. Keira Weall Keira Weall, born at Royal Preston Hospital on September 22 at 10.23pm, weighing 7lb, to Katie Eames and Gareth Weall, from Ingol jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ellie Mai Gore Ellie Mai Gore, born at 6.41am on September 19, weighing 6lb 10z, to Fay Storton and Kristian Gore, from Chorley jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Baby Hamborg Baby Hamborg, born at Royal Preston Hospital on September 23 at 5.37am, weighing 8lb 4oz, to Peter and Louisa Hamborg, from Ashton-on Ribble jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Baby Cookson Baby Cookson, born at Royal Preston Hospital on September 21 at 8.18am, weighing 5lb 12oz, to Anna and Dave Cookson, from Penwortham jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more