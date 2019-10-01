Meet the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in August and September
Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents
Here are 34 wonderful pics of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital during August and September.
1. Noah Anthony Garside
Noah Antony Garside, born at Royal Preston Hospital on September 9, at 8.12pm, weighing 8lb 4oz, to Neil and Becca Garside, from Leyland
2. Jessica Grace Watson
Jessica Grace Watson, born at Royal Preston Hospital on September 11 at 1.03pm, weighing 6lb 7oz, to Kelly and Matthew Watson, from Hoghton
3. Amber Rose Martin
Amber Rose Martin, born on September 14 at 6.05am, weighing 9lb 1oz, to Emily Roberts and Sean Martin, from Chorley
4. Felicity-Mae Holden
Felicity-Mae Holden was born on September 10 at 11.16am, weighing 6lb 9oz, to Natalie Holden and David Holden, from Penwortham
