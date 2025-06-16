A serious incident at Royal Preston Hospital saw dozens of patients evacuated from A&E at the weekend.

Dozens of poorly patients seeking urgent care were affected after raw sewage flooded the emergency department overnight on Friday (June 13).

There were reportedly more than 100 patients in the department at the time and some said they were moved to other areas of A&E, while staff did their best to stem the flooding.

Visitors said some areas, including the main entrance and waiting room, had to be cordoned off while they were given a deep clean once the blockage was cleared by emergency plumbers.

Royal Preston Hospital declared a major incident after it's A&E department was flooded with raw sewage on Friday night/Saturday morning | Submitted

According to one patient, the sewage was “bubbling up from drains” after an internal manhole became blocked amid torrential rain, causing localised wastewater to overflow within the waiting area.

She described hospital staff as “heroic” as they continued to treat her and other patients through the night despite the problems posed by the flooding.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said the blockage was caused by non-flushable items, including wipes and hand towels. The Trust said it is taking steps to reduce the risk of similar issues in future, including reviewing existing signage and further messaging around correct disposal of items.

The hospital said the incident lasted around five hours, from 11pm on Friday until 4am on Saturday morning.

Some patients claimed there were around two inches of raw sewage in some of the worst affected areas of the emergency department.

At one point staff were said to be building make-shift flood defences at doors - using bandages and other supplies - as they sought to stop the sewage from seeping into other rooms.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said: “Our estates team and external contractors responded swiftly and effectively to contain and resolve a drainage issue within a waiting area of our Royal Preston Emergency Department.

“Patient safety and maintaining a clean, safe environment are our top priorities, and we are grateful to our staff for their professionalism and quick action to resolve this situation.

“We are also reminding all staff and visitors not to flush wipes or other unsuitable materials to help prevent avoidable blockages like this.”

Royal Preston Hospital has a longstanding issue with drainage, but to replace the existing system is likely to be incredibly expensive and disruptive, and is one of the many reasons why Royal Preston was selected for a new hospital.