Inspectors found a number of positive aspects to the surgery but still gave it an overall rating of 'requires improvement'.

However, a number of concerns were raised during the September inspection.

These included:

Lostock Hall Medical Centre

* Staff recruitment records were incomplete, including concern the practice had not assured themselves that staff working at the practice were suitable as satisfactory evidence of conduct in previous employment and identity checks had not been obtained consistently.

* Systems to monitor clinical decision making for those working in advanced clinical roles were informal and a system to monitor patient information work flowed to either a clinician or for filing was not in place.

• Systems to monitor the quality of patient medication reviews and review Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) agreements were not established.

* Governance processes around reviewing and updating policies and procedures were not comprehensive.

* An overarching quality assurance framework was not in place. However:

* The practice had a clear vision, which had been delayed due to the pandemic but was now back on track to evolve the medical centre into a local community hub for social and health care activities.

* Patients spoken with were wholly positive about the care and treatment they and their families received.

* The practice team were committed to involving patients in their care and the type of services they provided.

* Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

* The practice adjusted how it delivered services to meet the needs of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.

However, inspector identified a number of areas of concern raised at an earlier inspection in December 2019 had been addressed.

These included:

* Systems of managerial monitoring for staff training, clinical professional memberships and staff immunisation status were established.

* Staff were now encouraged to report and record significant events and incidents. Weekly clinical meetings and regular team meeting provided opportunities to share learning from these.

* Actions identified in relation to health and safety including fire safety and Legionella were in place and safe.