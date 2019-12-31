Looking back at the biggest Lancashire news stories from the last 10 years
With the decade drawing to a close, we look back at just a few of the big stories which made front page news in the Lancashire Post over the last 10 years.
1. 2010: Soldier Dave walks again
Afghan veteran Dave Watson marched at a medal parade, just six months after losing both legs and right arm in a bomb blast in Afghanistan. He was fitted with prosthetic legs and an arm.
2. 2011: Royal Wedding
Union flags were fluttering and streets across the country were closed off for community parties as Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.
3. 2012: Preston Guild
Preston pulled out all the stops for its famed once-in-a-generation festival, Preston Guild. The 2012 event was an unforgetable fortnight which combined traditional events with colourful new celebrations.
4. 2013: Dale Cregan trial over police officer deaths
In June, killer Dale Cregan was locked up for life for the murder of two police officers. Gangster Cregan fatally attacked PCs Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes in an ambush in Greater Manchester in 2012.
