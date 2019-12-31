These are the Lancashire news stories that made the headlines over the last 10 years

Looking back at the biggest Lancashire news stories from the last 10 years

With the decade drawing to a close, we look back at just a few of the big stories which made front page news in the Lancashire Post over the last 10 years.

Here are some of the stories that have made the front page in the last 10 years.

Afghan veteran Dave Watson marched at a medal parade, just six months after losing both legs and right arm in a bomb blast in Afghanistan. He was fitted with prosthetic legs and an arm.

1. 2010: Soldier Dave walks again

Afghan veteran Dave Watson marched at a medal parade, just six months after losing both legs and right arm in a bomb blast in Afghanistan. He was fitted with prosthetic legs and an arm.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Union flags were fluttering and streets across the country were closed off for community parties as Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.

2. 2011: Royal Wedding

Union flags were fluttering and streets across the country were closed off for community parties as Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.
other
Buy a Photo
Preston pulled out all the stops for its famed once-in-a-generation festival, Preston Guild. The 2012 event was an unforgetable fortnight which combined traditional events with colourful new celebrations.

3. 2012: Preston Guild

Preston pulled out all the stops for its famed once-in-a-generation festival, Preston Guild. The 2012 event was an unforgetable fortnight which combined traditional events with colourful new celebrations.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In June, killer Dale Cregan was locked up for life for the murder of two police officers. Gangster Cregan fatally attacked PCs Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes in an ambush in Greater Manchester in 2012.

4. 2013: Dale Cregan trial over police officer deaths

In June, killer Dale Cregan was locked up for life for the murder of two police officers. Gangster Cregan fatally attacked PCs Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes in an ambush in Greater Manchester in 2012.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3