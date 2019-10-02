Longridge friends Brave the Shave for Macmillan

Two friends have had their heads shaved to raise funds for Macmillan in memory of loved ones who have died from cancer.

Amy Leighton and Leanne Lang, of Longridge, had their long locks removed with a shaver in front of supporters at Billy’s Bar, raising more than £1,000 for the charity.

Amy Leighton before she shaved her head

Amy, 24, who is a care assistant, said: “As it was coming up to the 10th anniversary of the death of Leanne’s nana, Sheila, following lung cancer, we decided to shave our heads to raise money.

“I was doing it in memory of Denise Charnley, who is the mother of my friend, Sarah. Denise passed away last year, aged 42. She had secondary breast cancer.

“We set up a space at Billy’s Bar and everyone watched as we had our heads shaved. We raised more than £1,000 and we are so pleased, especially as we have done this for personal reasons.

“My head feels a bit cold, but I am glad we did it.”

https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/leanne-lang