Light up a Life at St Catherine's Hospice event in Lostock Hall

St Catherine’s is welcoming supporters into the hospice grounds to remember their loved ones at the charity’s Light Up A Life dedication events.

The Lostock Hall hospice decorates the grounds of St Catherine’s Park with beautiful lights during the festive season, remembering loved ones.

There will be two dedication evenings on November 25 and 26 to welcome supporters into the grounds to witness the lights being switched on.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income, said: “Light Up A Life is an opportunity for members of our community to come together and remember those who will be missing from our Christmas celebrations. It is also a meaningful way for people to support the hospice at this special time of year, and help us to be there for local families affected by life-shortening illnesses throughout Christmas and into the new year."

To make a dedication, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk, call 01772 629171, or visit the hospice.