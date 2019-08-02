Leyland woman to shave her head for Make A Wish Foundation in memory of her nephew

A woman is marking her 50th year by having her head shaved in memory of her young nephew who died more than 30 years ago.

Lesley Whittaker, of Farington, will have her locks shaved off to raise funds for Make A Wish Foundation, which grants treats and wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

Christopher Smalley

Her fund-raising will be in memory of her nephew Christopher Smalley, who was mentally and physically handicapped, and died in 1998, shortly before his 10th birthday.

Lesley, who turned 50 in June, said: “This is a personal fund-raiser for me as I am doing it on behalf of my nephew, Christopher. He lived in Leicester and was mentally and physically handicapped. He needed an operation and he survived that, but as his immune system was low, he caught pneumonia from another patient and died.

“Make A Wish Foundation was not that well known then, so he didn’t use the charity, but I wanted to support the organisation in its aims of helping terminally ill children achieve their dreams and enjoy what little time they have.

“As some children with terminally illnesses like cancer lose their hair, I wanted to shave mine off and donate it to Little Princess Trust.

“I am nervous about having my hair shaved off but I know I am helping people.”

Lesley, who is a machinist and works in upholstery, will have her head shaved at Headturner, in Farington, on September 28.

To help Lesley reach her goal of £1,000, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1lesleyheadshavejustgiving