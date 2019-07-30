Leyland surgery gets minor operating room in expansion plans

Wannabe nurses will now be able to perfect their craft at a town GP practice thanks to a new training facility.

Leyland Surgery is home to a new Nursing and Training Unit, which has seen the practice in West Paddock expand its consultation rooms from six to 11 – including a minor operations room.

Samuel Goode from Woodlea Junior School with a piece of artwork hes designed for Leyland Surgery

The grand opening took place on Tuesday, July 16, where the Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Harry Hancock, was joined by pupils and teachers from Woodlea Junior School; Denis Gizzi the Chief Officer of Chorley and South Ribble CCG; and a range of local healthcare professionals who will be using the new facilities.

The surgery train medical students, trainee GPs and is further looking to introduce trainee nurse students.

As part of the opening, the surgery worked closely with Woodlea Junior School which kindly asked pupils to create health inspired artwork. Six students created outstanding pieces which are displayed with their names throughout the surgery.

Dr Gora Bangi, Partner at the Leyland Surgery and Chair and Clinical Leader at Chorley and South Ribble CCG, added: “Good modern healthcare deserves modern premises and we look forward to continuing to serve the local residents of Leyland from our expanded site.”