Leyland mum setting up South Ribble charity for parents with children battling mental illness

A Leyland mum is setting up a South Ribble charity to help parents whose children are battling mental health difficulties.



Susie Marsden will host monthly two-hour meetings where parents, including those with grown-up children, can talk about their feelings and share healthy coping strategies. The venue is to be confirmed.

The 45-year-old decided to set up the charity after realising parents do not have anywhere to go if they are struggling to cope with the impact of their child's illness. She aims to help people feel less alone, fill gaps in current mental health services and signpost people towards further support.

Susie, a civil servant, said: "The meetings will offer parents a place where they can be themselves. They can leave the mask of being strong at the door and shout, laugh and cry. They don't have to be strong all the time and can come and be open about how they're feeling. They can also meet like-minded people who's been through the same situation and have experience.

"Support is coming and parents don't have to feel alone."

The charity is also being supported by the NHS' Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Leyland. The services work locally with children and young people who have difficulties with their emotional or behavioural well-being.

Susie added: “I’m just extremely grateful for the support of the amazing staff at Leyland CAMHS throughout the charity's journey so far - each one are unsung hero’s”.

The meetings will also offer resources and talks by guest speakers.

More information can be found on the Susie's closed Facebook group. To join it or become a volunteer, please message her directly on Facebook.