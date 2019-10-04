Leyland aunt shaves her head in memory of her nephew for Make a Wish Foundation

A Leyland woman is counting the pennies after doing a sponsored headshave in memory of her young nephew who died more than 30 years ago.

Lesley Whittaker, of Farington is sporting a new look after having her long locks shaved off to raise funds for Make A Wish Foundation, which grants treats and wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

Lesley Whittaker with her supporters

Her fund-raising was in memory of her nephew Christopher Smalley, who had a physical and mental disability, and died in 1998, shortly before his 10th birthday.

Family and friends gathered at Headturner, in Farington, to show support for Leslie as she said goodbye to her long hair.So far, Lesley’s online total is more than £735. To help her reach her goal of £1,000, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1lesleyheadshavejustgiving

Lesley, who turned 50 in June, said: “This is a personal fund-raiser for me as I did it on behalf of my nephew, Christopher, who lived in Leicester.

“He needed an operation and he survived that, but as his immune system was low, he caught pneumonia from another patient and died.

“Make A Wish Foundation was not that well known then, so he didn’t use the charity, but I wanted to support the organisation in its aims of helping terminally ill children achieve their dreams and enjoy what little time they have.

Lesley Whittaker having her head shaved for Make a Wish Foundation

“As some children with terminally illnesses like cancer lose their hair, I wanted to shave mine off and donate it to Little Princess Trust.

“I was nervous about having my hair shaved off but I know I am helping people.

“I am not sure yet how much I have altogether as I’m still taking in donations online via JustGiving and in person.

“My new look feels weird, but people say it suits me.”

Lesley Whittaker before her head shave

