Lancaster student Will Fraser-Gray thanks family and friends after recovering from horrific US car crash

Lancaster student Will Fraser-Gray is back home, just months after suffering life-threatening injuries in an horrific car crash in the United States.

Will, 20, was studying business management alongside a soccer scholarship at Emmanuel College in Georgia when the accident happened on March 31.

Will Fraser-Gray is now back home after recovering from serious injuries caused by a car crash in Georgia, United States.

He was one of eight young people in an SUV Honda Pilot which crashed, rolling over and throwing the former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil from the vehicle.

Will was among five of the passengers not wearing a seatbelt – something which is not required by law in the rear seats of vehicles in many US states, including Georgia.

He was the most severely injured of the group, suffering a serious brain trauma, a punctured lung, broken ribs and liver and spleen damage.

The accident left Will in hospital for three months, undergoing five separate operations and learning to walk again before he was allowed home to Galgate on June 25.

“It’s a miracle really,” he said.

In our video, Will says a big thank you to everyone who has supported him during his recovery.

