Lancashire pensioners and pregnant women urged to get 'life-saving' RSV vaccine

Older Lancashire residents are being urged to respond to invites offering them a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

It comes as NHS chiefs warn the virus is “not just a winter illness” - and can be deadly.

Individuals aged 75-79 and those who turned 80 after 1st September 2024 are being contacted and asked to book an appointment with their GP to get the jab.

RSV spreads all year round and affects the airways and lungs. For elderly adults, in particular, it can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia or other life-threatening conditions.

Last autumn, the NHS started vaccinating people against RSV for the first time in its history - and now the programme is expanding into its next phase.

Pregnant women are also eligible for the vaccine from 28 weeks onwards, as RSV is a leading cause of infant mortality. Nearly 150,000 women have been vaccinated across England since September - and anybody who is pregnant can speak to their maternity service or GP practice for details.

A study in the Lancet medical journal found the first season of RSV vaccination could prevent up to 2,500 hospital admissions, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 infections in older adults nationwide.

Across the North West around half of the 338,000 eligible residents have so far received the vaccine at their GP practice.

.Tricia Spedding, head of public health at NHS England in the North West, said: "RSV is not just a winter illness. While we see an increase in cases during the winter, it can occur year-round and can make older people seriously ill. That’s why it’s vital for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

“We are working hard to reach anyone who hasn’t yet been jabbed and urging them to book an appointment.

“Vaccines for RSV, Covid-19, and flu protect against different respiratory infections, so it’s important to receive each vaccine when offered. I encourage everyone we contact in the coming days, or anyone who has previously been invited but hasn’t yet taken up the offer, to get the RSV vaccine as soon as possible by contacting their GP. It could prevent severe illnesses like pneumonia and even save lives."