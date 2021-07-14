Lancashire mum-of-six looses battle with cancer after she was re-diagnosed with disease just six months after 'all clear'

And sadly, the mum-of-six lost her long battle on Monday, July 12, after the disease had spread from her cervix to her kidney, pelvis and stomach, leaving her body paralysed and needing two kidney bags.

Now, her cousin Chris Murray who is also the founder of the Preston Here for Humanity organisation which feeds vulnerable people and low-income families, is remembering her.

The Post previously reported that his group of volunteers bravely stepped out to walk over 50 miles last month from Preston to Wales, where Vikkie had relocated for a quieter life following her terminal diagnosis, in hope of raising money for her to make lasting memories with her six children.

The group raised £7,500 in donations ahead of their walk to give the 37-year-old mum the chance to spend quality time with her children but sadly, many of those memories couldn't be made in time.

But the money was used to send her on a holiday with her children to a special end of life care resort and paid for her to dine in a French restaurant, one of the things on her bucket list.

After Chris was told the news that his cousin had cancer again, just half a year after being given the hopeful 'all clear', he rallied round volunteers to raise money for her and her family but she sadly passed away just a few weeks later.

Vikkie, 37, and a mum of six sadly passed away on Monday

Chris said: "Heartbroken doesn't even come close. We, as a family, have lost a very special person. Sometimes Vikkie felt like the only family I had left and at other times felt like even the only friend I had left.

"She supported me always and no matter what she always made herself available for family and friends.

"Cancer is the most horrible thing. She did not deserve this just 37 with six beautiful babies. There are no words that can make this easier or even explain it for me. I just don't understand why.

"I'm so proud to have her in my family and I am very grateful for the time we spent together. Sometimes fighting isn't enough because if it was, she had more fight than anyone and was the strongest, bravest and most courageous woman I knew.

How a healthy Vikkie looked before her devastating diagnosis

"There is no comfort in raising the £7,500 because it won't bring her back. It is something I am truly proud I was able to do but again, nothing takes this nasty feeling away."

Vikkie had been told she had Stage Three cervical cancer in December of 2019, just three months before the national lockdown began and the Covid-19 pandemic delayed hospital treatments.

And after a successful course of treatment, her cancer returned just a short six months after and spread to other vital organs and was told it was terminal.

The treatment she started in April of this year only had a 30 per cent chance of being effective, but this had to be stopped due to infections and she succumbed to the disease.

Just six months earlier, she had been given the all-clear from cervial cancer

Now her six children Davina, Michael, Matthew, Megan, Amelia and C-J, will live with Vikkie's mum Theresa and Stepfather Gary, with help from eldest Michael and Davina.

Her funeral is to take place on Friday, July 16, in llysfaen at Conwy County.