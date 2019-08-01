Lancashire Health Awards: Nominate an inspirational health hero who has touched your life

Do you know someone who is a health hero, someone who has gone above and beyond to improve the health of you, your family or someone you know? Then we want to hear from you.

We are proud to be teaming up with UCLan to run the Lancashire Health Awards!

These awards will recognise and celebrate excellence in health care – in the public, private and voluntary sectors, across Lancashire.

We are looking for inspirational stories of those individuals who have made a real difference – whether they are a dedicated GP, a wonderful community nurse, or a midwife who has helped a new mum through a difficult time. Or it could be a member of the public, an unsung hero who goes out of their way to help others, or an inspirational charity worker or volunteer.

For full details of the categories and criteria visit www.lancashirehealthawards.co.uk

Receiving one of these awards is public recognition for the tremendous work people do on a daily basis.

So please get in touch, we want to hear from you.

If you know someone who deserves an award, then write to us at Lancashire Health Awards, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP or email us at lancshealthawards@jpimedia.co.uk by Friday August 16th 2019

Please include your own name and contact details, as well as the name and contact details of the person you are nominating, and a brief explanation why they deserve an award.

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to the glittering awards presentation dinner at Ribby Hall Village on Thursday September 26th.

Don’t delay, nominate today!