The Lancashire Eye Centre has been declared “a dream come true” by staff. It is the first unit of its kind in the country.

This week we were invited for a sneak preview. Take a look at our gallery of pictures below.

A mock operation at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals' new eye theatres

Ophthalmology Manager Lisa McKenna told us: "It' a fantastic facility. We have expanded massively. It's the first of its kind, a purpose-built unit."

It's very much eyes on the prize in Chorley

The building has three floors and will be able to deal with an increased number of patients in comparison with the current ophthalmology unit.