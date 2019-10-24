Lancashire district revealed as the happiest place to live in the UK - but how does the rest of the county compare?

A new Government report has revealed the happiness of people Lancashire and the rest of the UK.

The Personal Wellbeing in the UK report released every year by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), ranks local authorities in terms of the life satisfaction of its residents. The survey asked people from each district four questions about their personal wellbeing and to respond on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”. Seven of the county's districts scored above the UK average of 7.71 out of ten, with a further eight falling below. Here are the results from highest to lowest:

1. Ribble Valley Ribble Valley is not only the happiest place in Lancashire, it is the happiest place in the UK according to its residents. Locals scored the area of 8.3 out of 10. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hambleton Hambleton folk rated their village 8.19 out of 10, a close second to Ribble Valley and the forth happiest place in the UK. other Buy a Photo

3. Fylde Fylde was a close third scoring 8.18 out of 10. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Chorley Folk in Chorley are a happy bunch, scoring their town 7.89 out of 10. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more