Ladies toilets at Chorley Hopsital closed off for a day due to wasp concerns

‘This might sting’, a common doctor’s warning that could have meant something different at Chorley Hospital this week...

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:53 pm

The ladies toilets in the main building at Chorley Hospital, on Preston Road, were cordoned off for an unsual reason on Monday, September 26.

Why were the toilets closed?

One set of ladies toilets in the hospital had to be cordoned off due to a suspected wasps nest within.

The ladies toilets at Chorley Hospital were cordoned off on Monday (September 26) due to a suspected wasp nest.

A member of the public has sent the Post a picture of the toilets wrapped in sticky warning tape and displaying a note saying “Do not enter- wasps nest.”

How long were the toilet cordoned off for?

The closure sign is time stamped at 6.45 am, with the picture being taken at 4 pm, and the hospital trust says it was only in place that day.

The hospital trust has confirmed that there never was a wasps nest in the toilets.

What has Chorley Hopsital said?

A spokesperson from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The tape was put up by volunteers as a precaution after finding a small number of wasps on the floor. This was then reported to our Estates and Facilities team.

“A short closure of the toilets was put in place whilst it was investigated by our pest control team who concluded that there wasn’t a nest and they could re-open.

“We have numerous toilet facilities at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital for visitors, so the impact and inconvenience for visitors was minimal. To confirm, it led to no other closures.”