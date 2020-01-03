Kitchen fire in Heysham

Have your say

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze at a home in Heysham.

Wearing breathing masks, crews managed to put the flames out within half an hour at the address in Harrington Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.26am two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a building fire on Harrington Road, Heysham.

“On arrival crews found a fire within the kitchen of a domestic property and used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters are at the scene for approximately thirty minutes.”