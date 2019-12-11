'Join us for a Christmas dinner party in Preston'

Have your say

There are 18 places at the table for a Christmas dinner for people in Preston.

The Christmas community lunch, for older people who may not otherwise have people to spend the day with, is taking place in Ashton.

It is the first time Laura Mitchell, who works for Places for People, has hosted such an event.

At least 42 people have already signed up for the lunch at St Michael and All Angels Church Hall in Egerton Road.

She says it was overhearing a conversation by chance that inspired her to organise the meal.

“Last Christmas about a week before Christmas day I was in a supermarket and I overheard someone say that they were not looking forward to Christmas,” said Laura.

“It was her fifth Christmas on her own and she didn’t like it because she was lonely.

"I just thought that’s just one person, there must be lots of people who feel alone at Christmas.”

So Laura set to work.

She said: “The dinner is for residents in and around Ashton, Fulwood and Preston city centre. It starts at 12pm and it’s on until 4pm.

"We have Millers Taxis which has kindly offered to transport everyone there.

"Drivers are going to collect people from their homes and then drop them back off again afterwards.

"If it wasn’t for them I’d really struggle picking everyone up.

“We are having a bit of entertainment with Bingo.

"Then we’ve got a young girl doing some classical singing. Her family are all volunteering for the day.

“That will take us up to the three course meal.

"We have then got another gentlemen called Stephen Bailey who will be singing a mix of Christmas songs.

"We’ll watch the Queen’s speech and then each person will go home with a hamper with chutneys and Christmas pudding, things like that.

“At the moment we’ve got 42 people signed up to come but we still have space for 18 more people.”

The lunch is aimed at older people who do not otherwise have people to spend Christmas with.

To sign up email Laura at Christmascommunitylunch@outlook.com