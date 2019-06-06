Join in some fun events to help four-year-old Caidi who has cerebral palsy diplegia raise funds for a life changing operation

A family is hoping a series of fund-raising events this summer can boost funds to pay for a life changing operation which cannot be paid for by the NHS.

Sam Gregson and her partner Andrew Burns, of Penwortham, need to raise £16,000 for selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery for four-year-old Caidi Gregson, who has cerebral palsy diplegia.

The condition affects her ability to walk and causes her discomfort, but the procedure would correct muscle spasticity by cutting the nerve rootlets in the spinal cord that are sending abnormal signals to the muscles.

But her condition is too severe to be funded on the NHS and she cannot be put on the waiting list - which is more than a year - until the funds are in place.

The family also needs to find an additional £30,000 or £40,000 for physiotherapy and have set up an online fund-raising page www.treeofhope.org.uk/caidi-gregson

They are now holding events to boost funds.

The first is a bingo event at Bamber Bridge County and Catholic Club on Friday June 14, from 7pm.

This will be followed by a car boot sale at the site of Botany Bay on Sunday, June 30, from 7am.

A family fun day will take place at Sir Tom Finney Pub, in Penwortham, on August 17, from noon.

Sam is also leading a sponsored walk from Chorley Hospital to Royal Preston Hospital on July 27 and there are plans for a sponsored leg wax in August.