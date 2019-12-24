Independent Priory Hospital Preston set to expand to care for more patients with acute mental ill health and eating disorders

An independent mental health hospital in Preston is set for expansion after plans for a new building were given the green light.

Priory Hospital Preston, which specialises in caring for and treating people with acute mental ill health and eating disorders, has the go-ahead for the single storey detached unit from planning officers at Preston City Council (PCC).

The unit, at the hospital in Rosemary Lane, Lower Bartle, will provide for an extra 12 beds on top of its current 38.

A planning report sent to the city authority states: “The provision of an additional 12 beds is most appropriate at the Priory Hospital Preston, Priory Group’s only facility in Preston.

“The numerous benefits of this include; new patients being easily integrated into existing provision at the site, being able to enjoy specialist care facilities and benefiting from well established and universally recognised staff expertise.

“In order to provide this improved service, Priory Hospital Preston will have to be extended.

“As a result of delivering this specialist requirement, it is proposed to construct a new single storey detached wing complementing the existing hospital building to provide a 12-bed Unit in the north western corner of the hospital grounds.”

The hospital, which opened in 1998, currently has 10 beds for people with eating disorders in one ward and 28 beds in two other wards for people who suffer with acute mental health problems.

Now, as well as the extra 12 beds, the purpose-built unit will include a small secure garden along with additional parking and access for support and emergency vehicles.

Planning documents continue: “The approach to the design of the unit has been squarely service led. Design workshops and close liaison with clinical staff have ensured that all areas fulfil the needs of both patients and staff.

“The proposal consists of two wings linked by a central core that acts as a hub for both the professional team and service users, this is where a communal are will be located linked to an external secure garden.

“There are also classrooms and treatment rooms as part of the central core creating opportunities for service users to be engaged in organized activities.”

The parking across the site will provide an additional 19 car parking bays.