Shaun Flatley survived a potentially deadly condition - and can still enjoy the footie | Lancashire NHS

A Lancashire resident says he owes his life to a decision to rebook an appointment for a scan he could not attend when it was first offered.

Shaun Flatley was invited by text for an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening check last October.

The simple test - a quick, pain-free scan of the abdomen is now offered to all men as a matter of routine in the year they turn 65.

AAA is a bulge in the aorta, which is the largest artery in the body. If an aneurysm there ruptures, it is often fatal - around 82 per cent of people with an untreated AAA will die from it.

The screening test is designed to detect any swelling early, reduce the chances of rupture - and save lives.

However, Shaun, who is from Rossendale, was unavailable on the date for which his scan was first arranged.

“I couldn’t actually make the first appointment,” he recalls. “But after clicking the link in the text message and reading what AAA is, I knew that it was important and I called to reschedule.”

He is now glad he did - because although showing no symptoms of a problem and feeling fine in himself, the ultrasound he had at his local health centre revealed a 9cm aneurysm. Anything over 5.5cm is considered large and in need of treatment.

Shaun said: “The nurses, who were brilliant, phoned Blackburn Hospital and about an hour and a half later, I was in a meeting with the consultant. It happened very fast - it was amazing care.

“For the following two weeks I went for loads of tests and checks, including a CT scan, but 20 days after the aneurysm was discovered I had the operation to repair it.

“Thankfully everything went well, and eight days later I was allowed home.

“Ignoring the invite is like Russian Roulette - it’s a few minutes that could save your life,” he added.

Of all the NHS screening programmes, AAA screening is the least known. In February 2025, the NHS in the North West launched a brand new, first-of-its kind campaign, to raise awareness of the lifesaving screening programme and encourage eligible people to come forward for screening when invited.

Shaun said: “When I got the text, I had no idea what it was, so a campaign to raise awareness is exactly what’s needed.

AAA screening is recommended for anyone born male, as they are more likely to have an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The AAA screening test usually takes place in a GP practice or a health centre, but can sometimes be in hospital. All men registered with a GP will be invited for screening in their 65th year.

Dr Michael Gregory, regional medical director for NHS England (North West) said: “Raising awareness of AAA screening across the North West - and the risks of an undetected and untreated AAA - is so important.

“Many men who come forward for screening have never heard of AAA, but the scan is completely painless, and if there is no aneurysm detected, you don’t need to have any more scans and if we do detect an aneurysm, it can be treated early and monitored.

“Don’t ignore your invite, your free 10-minute scan could save your life.”

It is estimated AAA rupture occurs in about 1 in 10,000 people annually, primarily affecting men over 65-years-old with risk factors like smoking, high blood pressure, and a family history of aneurysms.

If the NHS has invited you for your AAA screening, but you missed your appointment, you can still contact your GP practice to arrange one.