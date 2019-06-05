How Longridge business The Foot Room is raising thousands for cancer charities with fundraising feats

Staff from Longridge based business The Foot Room have put themselves on a new map - for feats of fundraising endurance.

The Towneley Road team has excelled itself over the past few weeks raising cash for cancer charities.

Sarah Carroll, with sons Seth and Hughie, selling cakes at The Foot Room's fundraising event for the Katy Holmes Trust which raised more than 1800.

First off the starters’ block was director and podiatrist Jen Royle, who ran her first marathon in aid of Sarcoma UK.

Her younger brother died from sarcoma in 2016 at the age of 41 and Jen ran in his memory, to fund research into the disease and help those diagnosed with it.

She said: “His symptoms, diagnosis and death all happened in the same year. Sarcoma is a soft tissue cancer. It’s quite rare. It doesn’t get as much press as other cancers and therefore research money, which is why I wanted to raise money for Sarcoma UK. I raised over £1,600 which is brilliant. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Then last Saturday fellow director and podiatrist Sarah Carroll, podiatrist Alice Marsden and reflexologist Sue Berry ran a donation only clinic to raise money for The Katy Holmes Trust, which is dedicated to raising awareness of children’s brain tumours and funds research work. A bumper cake sale and raffle helped boost funds raised to £1,800.

Jen Royle and Sarah Carroll directors of The Foot Room, Longridge

The next challenge will see receptionist Jen Clash and reflexologist Sue joining local fund-raisers the Sutcliffe Striders from the Sutcliffe School of Dance in Longridge, who are taking part in the Macmillan Mighty Hike in July, walking 26 miles in one day. They hope to raise more than £7,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jen, from Ribchester, completed the Liverpool Rock and Roll Marathon in five hours and four minutes.

She said: “It was my personal challenge to do it and raise money at the same time. It’s certainly a lot easier to raise money when doing something big like that and particularly something close to your heart. I just feel these small charities need a bit of a boost.”

She trained mainly around Ribchester and Whalley and said: “It took a significant amount of mental strength to continue. I’d a knee injury that was niggling from about twelve miles, from that point on it was mental determination that got me through the next 14 miles. I got met by family and a few people from my running club met me for the last part ... I had too many blisters to count.”

The Sutcliffe Striders team - preparing to raise funds for Macmillan.

Jen recalled how her brother Michael, also known as Archie from their surname Archibald, had been a keen runner: “He was a bit more hard core than me...whenever I’m out running I just wish he would lift me up and carry me for a wee while! He was about six foot four inches tall - my big little brother.”