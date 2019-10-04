How a Preston man is giving up drinking, smoking and fast food for Teenage Cancer Trust which supported his brother

A Preston man is giving up smoking, drinking, fast food and gambling this month, to raise money for the charity that helped his younger brother.

This October is Stoptober for Stuart Singleton, 33, as he will not drink alcohol, eat junk food, gamble or smoke a single cigarette for the whole month, to raise money and awareness for Teenage Cancer Trust.

And to raise even more money, the father-of-four has stepped up the challenge by taking part in a white collar boxing match at Park Hall on November 22.

Teenage Cancer Trust has been a great support for his 16-year-old brother Jack Singleton, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), an aggressive form of blood cancer in 2017, when he was 14.

Stuart, who works as a support worker and is training at Smart Fit, in Preston, said: “Those who know me will agree this is a massive challenge for me, possibly the hardest I’ve ever done.

“My brother has been going through treatment all this time.

“He’s been through such a hard time at just the age of 14, he had to take a year out of school and missed year 10.

“He then went back to school for year 11, whilst still going through treatment, and managed to pass all his exams.

“This challenge is an easy one compared to the challenge my brother has been through the last two years.”

Teenage Cancer Trust, specialised in providing expert care and support to young people with cancer, helped Jack throughout the treatment and will continue to do so as he carries on with maintenance chemotherapy.

Stuart added: “Teenage Cancer Trust have done so much for him during this time, I feel it’s my time to give something back.”

To support Stuart, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuart-singleton1