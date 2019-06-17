Hoghton man says thank you to Heartbeat for supporting him through his aortic valve replacement

Grandfather-of-two Paul Heyworth felt a musical event was the best way to say thank you to Heartbeat who supported him after he had heart surgery last year.

The 65-year-old, who suffered problems with his aortic valve, organised The Rhythm of Life, a musical evening featuring classical, pop and show tunes from Hoghton in Harmony Choir, raising £2,027 for the charity.

The evening also featured special guests, Preston born soprano Helen Latham and Georgina Rosanna Murray from Manchester.

The father-of-two from Hoghton says: “I decided to raise money for Heartbeat in appreciation of the way that they have given me the confidence to get back to fitness after my aortic valve replacement last year.

“Knowing that the programmes were specifically designed for people in my position and having someone there to let me know how far I could push myself, have been invaluable in my recovery.

“Also, having other participants there who are in similar boat, so to speak, provides an atmosphere not found in a commercial gym.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “I would like to thank Paul, Hoghton in Harmony choir, sopranos Helen and Georgina and all those that attended this sell out event and Barclays for match funding the total amount raised.

“The money raised will go towards the on-going care provided to local people like Paul that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

Read more: Preston's King Kod owner Asif, who suffered a heart attack eight years ago, is Heartbeat's donation box supporter of the year and A man who has undergone a heart bypass told he can't jump out of a plane - but his nieces can and they will raise funds for Heartbeat and Kidney Research UK