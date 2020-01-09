Here is how you can get active this month with TeamRevolution as part of Mind's RED January

A Preston gym is promoting positive mental health this month by supporting Mind’s RED January initiative.

TeamRevolution, based in Oyston Mill, Strand Road, is holding a coffee and cake sale on Saturday, January 18 at 11am, followed by a METAFIT session at 11.30am.

The classes are £5, which will be donated to Mind, as part of its RED January campaign to challenge people to get active every day.

TeamRevolution

Co-founder Lyn Clement said: “We decided to take the opportunity to support the RED campaign because through our work at TeamRevolution, we have seen the positive effect that exercise has on mental wellbeing as well as physical wellbeing.

“Because the RED campaign focuses on getting people to exercise in January, which can be a difficult time after Christmas for some.

“It may seem odd for a gym to have a bake sale, but we want to promote that we aren’t a bunch of kale eating gym bunnies but normal women and guys who eat cake but stay fit too.

“Some of our members will be there to talk to anyone who comes along about how exercise and the community aspect of what we offer has helped them not only deal with normal every day life, but with anxiety, depression, self confidence as well as obviously their fitness.

“We not only hold mixed, men’s and ladies only sessions, as we also offer parent and child, and parent and teenager sessions, which means we support the whole family.

“We don’t promote a specific diet plan or weigh clients, unless they want us to, as one diet doesn’t suit all and we believe weight loss is just a by product of exercise its more about how our clients feel about themselves.

“We also have a healthy social element to what we do for our clients, as we hold an event every month, from anything to just a night out, to ladies day, park runs, obstacle courses, colour runs for charity.”