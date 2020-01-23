Here is how a woman who had developed an eating disorder from the age of seven eventually saw the light and has recovered, with the support of SEED and Breathe Therapies in Preston

Vicki Farrington was only seven when she developed an eating disorder.

And by the age of 13 she stated drinking alcohol and taking drugs. Despite her mum seeking help through various services, she refused to see she had a problem and spiralled out of control.

But a letter about Breathe Therapies and its associated charity SEED (Support and Education for Eating Disorders) nine years ago caught her eye and made her see sense. Now a healthy size 10, Vicki is able to share her story to help others.

The 31-year-old from Preston says: “My eating disorder began when I was seven. I was bullied and I didn’t feel I was good enough.

“I thought if I could change the way I looked, people would accept me more. I developed anorexia and that turned into bulimia. My mum spotted the signs when I started going to high school, because her friend had died of anorexia. Mum saw I was skipping meals and she tried to get me to CAMHS but I was not ready and I was kicking off.

“As I got into my teens, I was spiralling out of control. In order to get rid of the weight and the way I was feeling, I ended up taking drugs and alcohol from the age of 13.”

At her lowest point Vicki weighed around seven stone and was wearing aged 12 children’s clothes. It was only in 2010 that Vicki sought help.

She reveals: “I didn’t think I had an eating disorder as it was more of an issue with drugs, but when I went to rehab at the age of 20 I realised the behaviour was linked to an eating disorder. I felt I had experienced abuse by different people at certain points in my life and all that had added to my negative feelings.”

A year later, Vicki went to stay with her nana and she received a letter about Breathe Therapies and its SEED service.

She reveals: “It was a real blessing as they helped me a lot. They provided so many services and I ended up seeing them 11 times in a week. I saw Shelley Perry, clinical director there, and she did a lot of work with me. She has been so supportive throughout my recovery, being empathetic, passionate and knowledgeable. I had person centred therapy and CBT. I was given things to work on at home, like food diaries and how I was feeling. It was all about listening to my body and feelings.

“There was also a Saturday group where we could take food and eat together in a relaxed, safe space. I thought it was a really good session but at the time a lot of us were not in the right place to do this.”

Vicki’s last session with Breathe Therapies was in 2012 but she did continue with the free support group through SEED on a Friday.

She adds: “I had so many tools that Breathe and SEED had helped me to develop, I knew how to cope which helped me out when I was unable to see them anymore.”

Vicki, who is a support worker, is now in a more stable mindset, stating: “I feel there is a part of me that could easily take over again but there is no place in my life for an eating disorder. I have people I can talk to and I have got my husband. Everything is no much different now. I can turn everything that has happened to me around to help and provide comfort to other people that have gone through the same thing. I know it is daunting to get help, but there are people who do understand. For me Breathe Therapies and SEED were the answer.” Vicki is also mother to a 16-month-old girl, something she feared may not have happened following her disorder. She says: “I didn’t think I could have children because I ruined my body.”

Breathe Therapies, in Chain Caul Way, Preston, is not for profit, offering early intervention and treatment for eating disorders, obesity, mental health or wellbeing issues. Visit www.breathetherapies.co.uk or call 0800 088 3151.

Visit http://www.breathetherapies.co.uk