Heinz and Tesco recall Heinz By Nature baby food after sharp metal fragments found in jar

Heinz and Tesco are recalling jars of Heinz By Nature baby food after one was found to contain sharp metal fragments.

The recall follows the discovery of two sharp pieces of metal fragments in a single jar earlier this week, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Heinz By Nature baby food jars

It involves Heinz By Nature 7+ months baby foods which are sold in 200g jars in Sweet & Sour Chicken, Mango Chicken Curry, Cottage Pie, Cheesy & Tomato Pasta Stars, Sunday Chicken Dinner, Spaghetti Bolognese, Winter Veggies & Lamb and Pasta Bake With Tuna varieties.

An alert sent by the Food Standards Agency said the recall followed "the discovery that a single jar of baby food had been tampered with".

Consumers are advised not to use the jars bought from Tesco and to return them for a full refund.

The recall only involves jars sold in Tesco stores, and no other Tesco or branded baby products are affected.

Heinz 7+ months jars sold in all other stores are not affected and no other Heinz baby foods in jars or other packs are involved, with Heinz advising that consumers can continue to use these products bought from other retail outlets "in complete confidence".

There were no injuries as a result of the metal in the food and "the matter is being investigated by the relevant law enforcement agencies", the statement said.

It went on: "Safety is our number one priority. Products in the range were removed from sale immediately and we are taking this voluntary recall action as a precaution.

"We regret that this incident has happened and are sorry for the concern and the inconvenience that this recall may cause."

Consumers can contact the Heinz Careline Team at www.heinz.co.uk/contact-us or 0800 731 1477 for further information.