Have you seen a man carrying a rowing machine through Lancashire? Here’s why...

Motorists did a double take as an ex-marine powered north on a unique Three Peaks mission - carrying a giant rowing machine on his shoulders.

Matthew Disney, 35, is attempting to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis while lumping the 26km rower on his shoulders.

He is walking between each peaks while carrying the rower - and on Friday made his way through Preston bound for the Lakes.

Superfit Matthew, of Queen’s Drive, Staining, will attempt Scafell Pike on Sunday and is aiming to hike up Ben Nevis on June 30 to complete his near 500-mile slog.

His girlfriend Lauren Lancaster said he is doing well - despite a bit of unpleasant chaffing.

“We’re not far off schedule but his skin is starting to peel on his shoulders from where the machine is rubbing him,” she said.

“We’re going to have to get him some Aloe vera!

“He’s really robust but the rower is really awkward to carry – but we’re solving each problem as they happen.

“Everyone has been amazing - he’s taking calls and people at the roadside are interested in what he is up to.”

Matthew will row the height of each mountain once he reaches the top - and he isn’t exactly making it easy for himself.

When he summited Snowdon, he reached the top via the knife-edge Crib Goch route rather than the simpler Pyg Track or Llanberis path routes.

He is raising money for the Royal Marines Charity and mental health charity Rock 2 Recovery.

n Follow his progress on his Disney RM Facebook page.