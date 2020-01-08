Green man on Lostock Hall pedestrian crossing lasts for just 3.19 seconds

Lostock Hall residents have just 3.19 seconds to cross a "dangerous" road while the pedestrian crossing's green man is on.

Lancashire Post carried out a test of the pedestrian crossing outside the Wishing Well pub in Brownedge Road just after the afternoon school run on Monday.

The test, which revealed the green man is on for just 3.19 seconds, was held after many residents called the road "dangerous", particularly for people with mobility issues. They say the lights system does not give people enough time to walk across the road.

Coun. Matthew Trafford, who has previously called on highway bosses to review the system, said: "It's nothing new. It just confirms what me and other residents have been saying for some time. The lights are a nightmare.

"It's a shame Lancashire County Council is ignoring this basic safety issue. It's one of many problems in Lostock Hall and shows how neglected the community has been. We don't even have a sign saying, 'Welcome to Lostock Hall.'"

But he added that South Ribble Borough Council, in contrast, is taking action over traffic concerns like air quality and cites the example of declaring a climate emergency and holding regular task group meetings.

"I'm completely happy with the borough council. They are working hard to tackle issues. No way is this a criticism of individual Lancashire County Council staff members. I think they work really hard. This is a product of a systematic problem within local government," he said.

Lancashire County Council has inspected the crossing several times following complaints and has said the system has been designed to prevent pedestrians from starting to cross the road too late.

A council spokesman said: "We have recently inspected this crossing and found no issues with the timings.

"The green man is timed to go out in order to stop new people from crossing the road. The crossing is fitted with equipment which detects people already on the crossing, and delays the traffic signal for vehicles until the crossing is clear."