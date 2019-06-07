Garstang firefighters ready for 500-mile challenge

Two Garstang firefighters will be running up Britain’s highest mountains then getting on their bikes to raise funds for a special charity.

Chris Horner, Unit Manager at Garstang Fire Station and Samantha Stuart, a reservist at Garstang Fire Station are lending their support to a summer fundraiser for Cleveleys charity Doherty’s Destiny. The charity supports young people on mental health.

The 500-mile Three Peaks journey will take place over three days from July 13 and Chris said: “We’ll start from Snowdon (in Wales), getting there at about five or six am, run up Snowdon, back down and on our bikes by 8am and make our way to Scafell Fell (in Cumbria).”

After an overnight stop they plan to get up Scafell and then cycle to Scotland to tackle Ben Nevis on the third day.

Chris said: “We’re hoping to set a record - there isn’t a mixed team record, so we will get it if we finish.”

To donate see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pete-waywell.