Fundraising efforts continue to save young mum with cervical cancer

Family and friends of young mum with cervical cancer are organising events to raise £100,000 for a life-saving treatment.

Alexandra Hodson, 26, from Wesham, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018 and has been denied immunotherapy on the NHS.

Her family believes this treatment could save her life, and since September 2019 is fundraising to pay for immunotherapy, organising events, hikes and family fun days.

Nicola Hodson, Alexandra’s sister, said: “We are almost half-way through our target, we have raised more than £40,000, thanks to online and off-line donations.

“We can’t thank people enough for the support we are receiving.

“My sister is not going to have chemotherapy anymore, it made her feel really poorly, and we really think that immunotherapy will save her."

In September, Alexandra’s friends participated in a Tough Mudder to raise money for her treatment, and in October a ladies’ night at Wrea Green Institute raised more than £900.

Last week, two groups hiked up to the summit of Snowdon to keep the fundraising going.

Nicola said: “I am shocked by the amount of time people are taking out of their lives to help my sister.

“Family and friends keep coming up with new ideas and everyone is being so helpful in organising these fundraising events.”

On November 16, at The Villa Country House in Wrea Green, there will be a family fun day starting at 12pm, with live entertainment, pony rides, raffles, food stalls and music, all proceeds going directly towards Alexandra’s treatment.

Nicola added: “Family and friends want to support the future of Alexandra’s nine-year-old daughter, Ella, so all the money that will not be spent on Alexandra’s immunotherapy is going to a trust fund for Ella.”

Five per cent of the remaining money will be donated to Children Cancer UK.

Donate on Alexandra’s gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexandra039s-immunotherapy-fundraiser