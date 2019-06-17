Fulwood dad who developed Xploro app for children in hospital takes on #TOO500 cycle tour for Thinking of Oscar

A dad who developed an app for youngsters in hospital after his daughter’s cancer treatment, has shown further dedication to helping improve child healthcare by taking on a large cycling challenge.

Dom Raban, of Fulwood, cycled 100 miles as part of the #TOO500 cycle tour to support charity Thinking of Oscar.

Dom Raban

The charity, set up by Hannah and David Cole in memory of their 16-month-old son Oscar, who died suddenly in 2014, is aimed at funding innovation projects to help improve child healthcare.

Dom had signed up for the full 500-mile challenge, which involved a tour of six major children’s hospitals, but was only able to finish the final leg from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, following work commitments.

The 57-year-old met Hannah and David, from Oxford, after launching his Xploro app to help inform children of their treatment and wanted to help them raise funds.

Read more: Fulwood dad whose daughter battled cancer has developed the Xploro app to help children understand their hospital treatments



Dom, whose daughter Issy was successfully treated for cancer at the Royal Preston, Royal Manchester and the Christie hospitals, in 2012, said: “I’m a keen cyclist and David’s a triathlete, so we started talking about cycling. He mentioned doing something for the fifth anniversary of Oscar’s death and I offered to get involved.”

As part of the tour, riders stopped off at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which was also celebrating its 10th birthday at the Oxford Road site.

David Cole said: “The welcome we received was fantastic and it means so much to us to receive such positive support from the staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. We’re here to highlight the need for a focus on funding for innovation to help child healthcare, to ensure it is treated on a par with the adult sector.”

People can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/TOO500