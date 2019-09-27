Fulwood boy who has survived leukaemia donates end of treatment bell for children at Royal Preston Hospital

A seven-year-old boy who has survived cancer has donated an end of treatment bell.

Georg Ilott, of Fulwood, who was diagnosed with leukaemia shortly after his fourth birthday, has celebrated the fact he has completed three-and-a-half years of treatment, at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, by giving hope to other children.

He and his family have funded an end of treatment bell for the children’s ward at Royal Preston Hospital, to encourage other children to ring it, to mark the end of their cancer battle.

Georg's mum, Sara said: “End of Treatment Bells is a wonderful charity which was set up by parents Tracey and Phil Taylor, whose daughter Emma was also treated for cancer. When Georg rang the bell, he asked if he could ring it in Preston too.

"We enquired at the Rosemere Centre, to see if they would like a bell, but they already had one. So we thought, why not ask the children’s ward if they would like one?"

The ringing of the bell is evolving, and adults, as well as children get to ring it to celebrate finishing other treatments, not just cancer treatment. They are becoming popular in NICU’s and other departments. The charity now uses the hashtag #celebratingmilestones.

Georg's dad Richard said: “It seemed fitting to donate the bell during September, as it is ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.’ The Awareness Ribbon for child cancer is gold and so fundraising with a gold theme is encouraged, or even buildings can join in by ‘glowing gold.’ The Harris Museum is supporting this cause by lighting up gold again this year.

Leanne Ratcliffe , the children’s ward manager at Royal Preston Hospital, said: We are really happy to accept this gift on the children’s ward and we are going to have a gallery of photos next to it, showing the moment each child rings the bell."

Georg said: “I like helping the people who have helped me and also helping other children who are poorly. A lot of my friends have stayed in Preston Hospital and have been looked after by the doctors and nurses and they were born here too! So I think it’s important to do something for them.”

To make a donation to the children’s ward at Royal Preston Hospital , visit www.justgiving.com/lancashireteachinghospitals



Or donate to the End of Treatment Bells charity here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/treatmentbells







Every day, at least 12 children and young people get the news they have cancer.

September helps to highlight the impact that cancer has on young children and their families.

The Child Cancer Awareness Ribbon is Gold and people are encouraged to support this by purchasing a ribbon or if possible, arranging for a building/business to be lit up gold throughout the month.