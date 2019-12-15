From bingo to well being - via the miraculous power of maths!

Here's five things you must do next week

Wellbeing Workshop, The Harris, Preston, Monday, December 16

Every Monday Lancashire Recovery College are based in the Harris’s Wellbeing Gallery offering free wellbeing workshops - a safe and friendly space for people to learn and share. There are two workshops each Monday, 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm. Call 01772 695365 or see www.eventbrite.co.uk for more information and to book.

Royal Institution Christmas Lecture Live Screening, Science and Industry Museum, Manchester, Tuesday, December 17

This year’s Royal Institution Christmas Lecture by renowned mathematician, TV and radio personality Dr. Hannah Fry, will be beamed exclusively to the Museum. Tickets for ‘Secrets and Lies: The Hidden Power of Maths’ start at just £3. Book via my.scienceandindustry

museum.org.uk.

Make Christmas Gifts with Your Baby, Fired 4 U, Walton-le-Dale, Wednesday, December 18

Take your little one along for tea or coffee and the chance to make Christmas gifts using their hands and feet. There will be help available with the prints and then you can add decoration and messages to finish the gifts. The painting fee starts at £4.50 plus the price of the items you paint. Call 01772 203060 to book.

Bongo’s Bingo, Blackpool Tower, Thursday, December 19

Bongo’s Bingo takes on Blackpool Tower! Join them at their infamous bingo show for a unique twist on the traditional pastime. Whilst staying true to the original rules, Bongo’s immerses you in a wild night of rave intervals, awkward dance offs, big money and ridiculous prizes. A Blackpool night out like you’ve never experienced before. Nothing screams the end of the year in Blackpool more than the annual Bongo’s Bingo Christmas Specials at the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Book online at www.bongosbingo.co.uk, tickets start at £12 and sell out fast!

The Amber List Christmas Special, The Venue, Liverpool Road, Friday, December 20

As seen on BBC Introducing, Preston band The Amber List are back again - and their final show of 2019 is set to be the best yet. The Amber List’s first appearance at The Venue was a full house and this one is certain to be too. Get your tickets booked for a great evening of quality live music, including a support appearance from Ben Newport. Admission costs just £4, call 01772 750533 or head to www.eventbrite.co.uk.